Report: Electronic manufacturing, healthcare among key growth industries for Hickory area

Car-part manufacturing, electronic-parts making and health care are expected to be among the most favorable industries for the Hickory area in the next decade.

This according to an analysis by the Western Piedmont Council of Governments which drew upon state and federal data.

The report made projections about which industries in the Hickory Metropolitan Statistical Area, which includes Catawba, Caldwell, Burke and Alexander counties, would be most favorable between 2020 and 2030.

Most favorable industries are defined as those which pay more than the average weekly wage and are expected to grow nationally by 2030.

The report used the $849 average area weekly wage from 2020 since that was the starting point for the analysis.

Analysts at the council of governments ranked the most favorable jobs in the goods-producing and service-providing sectors. Jobs were scored based by number of employees in the given industry, anticipated growth and average weekly wage.

Manufacturing dominated the top 10 most favorable industries.

Electrical equipment and component manufacturing, which Western Piedmont Council of Governments Senior Data Analyst Taylor Dellinger described as primarily fiber optic and coaxial cable, topped the list of most-favored.

Car-parts manufacturing, bakers and tortilla manufacturing, glass-product manufacturing and nonresidential construction rounded out the top five.

In the services-providing side, healthcare was well-represented among the most favored industries.

Doctor’s offices was in first place and five other healthcare industry categories — general medical and surgical hospitals, dentist offices, other health practitioners, psychiatric and substance abuse hospitals and outpatient care centers — were in the top 10.

Non-healthcare industries in the top 10 included logistics, computer systems design, office administrative services and car dealers.

The analysis also found that programs at area educational institutions often aligned with the most-favored industries over the next decade.

The researchers looked at the offerings at Catawba Valley Community College, Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute, Western Piedmont Community College, Lenoir-Rhyne University and Appalachian State University.

They found these schools offered degree programs which corresponded to 21 of the top 26 most-favored goods-producing industries and 31 of the top 51 most-favored service-providing industries.

“What I’m trying to get here is, we’re doing a lot better job as a region matching our educational programs with our most-favored industries, so that’s good,” Dellinger said.