CONOVER — For more than 50 years, the Adrian L. Shuford Jr. YMCA has played a major role in the Conover community.

From its origins, the Y is a place where all members of the community are welcome. It's a place where they can swim on the coldest winter days, work towards their health and wellness goals in a comfortable, welcoming atmosphere, and a place where they can find high-quality childcare.

"Everyone is welcome here," said Kara Cloninger, executive director of the Adrian L. Shuford Jr. YMCA, which serves more than 4,000 adults and children each year. But the facilities in the YMCA of Catawba Valley are showing their ages. That's why the YMCA of Catawba Valley launched the Building Strong Communities Initiative to modernize and expand its facilities.

According to Cloninger, “the improved facilities will allow us to serve many more residents and that means we can help the families in our communities live healthier, safer, and more productive lives."

With the guidance and support of Holland & Hamrick Architects, Matthews Construction began the renovations to the Adrian L. Shuford Jr. YMCA on March 6. The work will be broken up into two phases and should be completed by the end of the year.

Phase 1 will include:

• An enhanced lobby and social gathering spaces to engage the community;

• Improved wellness center functionality with new and modernized wellness spaces to optimize the member wellness experience;

• An upgraded entryway and outdoor appearance;

• Updated men's and women's shower areas;

• New hot water heaters.

Phase 2 will include:

• Contemporary venues such as multipurpose rooms, meeting rooms, and rooms for STEM/arts;

• A new kids adventure center and child watch space.

“It is an exciting time to be a part of this YMCA”, said Cloninger. “Our members have been extremely patient and gracious as we’ve embarked on these updates. They know they are much needed and they are as excited as we are to see the end result. We are grateful they have stayed and embraced all the changes with us.”

All of this is possible due to the generosity of the donors to the Building Strong Communities Initiative.

For more information about how you can support the YMCA or to review recognition opportunities for your family, contact the YMCA Financial Development Office at 828-324-9622.