Renaissance festival to conduct job fair

HUNTERSVILLE — Autumn is around the corner and with it comes the Carolina Renaissance Festival. Pirates, nobles, mermaids and knights — it takes a village of people to organize the region’s largest costume party.

The festival hires 350 seasonal employees on an annual basis. Seasonal employees will have the opportunity to hawk turkey legs and ale, sell admission tickets, greet guests, and more. The festival offers seasonal wages of $12 to $15 per hour plus free festival admission tickets to share with friends and family.

“Weekend work at the festival is a great side hustle," says Matt Siegel, Director of Marketing and Entertainment. “It is an opportunity to earn extra income with pride as you help make lifelong magical memories for children and adults.”

Job hunters can apply online at www.RenFestInfo.com or attend one of several upcoming job fairs to be held at the Renaissance Festival fairgrounds located at 16445 Poplar Tent Road, Huntersville, NC 28078. Job fair dates are:

• Friday, Aug. 27 - 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

• Saturday, Aug. 28 - 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

• Friday, Sept. 10 - 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

• Saturday, Sept. 11 - 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.