Remnants of Hurricane Zeta expected to reach Catawba Valley

Portions of Catawba County could see between 2-4 inches of rain on Thursday from Hurricane Zeta, which is expected to hit the Gulf Coast Wednesday.

Carolina Weather Group meteorologist Scotty Powell said Zeta will absorb into a cold front moving through Oklahoma and Texas, and remnants will begin moving through the Catawba Valley around 4-6 p.m. on Wednesday.

“It’s going to move quickly through our area,” Powell said. “The most active period of weather will be between Wednesday afternoon through Thursday afternoon.”

The chance of rain will increase throughout Wednesday night and give way to a rainy Thursday. “Around mid-morning on Thursday we should see heavy bands of rain move into areas east of the Appalachian Mountains, and there will be some potential for severe weather throughout the day,” Powell said.

Powell added that folks who live west of Conover could see between 2-4 inches of rain, while the eastern portion of the county could see between 1-2 inches. “This shouldn’t cause many flooding issues, because the past month has been relatively dry,” he continued. “But we should always watch out for those flood-prone areas in Catawba County.” Sustained winds on Thursday could reach 20-25 miles per hour with gusts reaching 35-40 miles per hour, as well.