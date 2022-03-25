 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Remains found in Alexander County identified as body of missing man

A body found in Alexander County has been identified as that of 54-year-old Hiddenite resident Kenneth Dale Walker, who was reported missing a month ago.

The Alexander County Sheriff’s Office announced the identification Friday based on preliminary autopsy results.

Volunteer firefighters who were searching for Walker came upon the body Monday afternoon off Sulphur Springs Road at a location almost a mile from Hiddenite Elementary School.

The remains were highly decomposed.

Sheriff Chris Bowman said he could not release any information on cause of death. The sheriff’s office is asking anyone with information on the circumstances to call their office at 828-632-1111 or 828-632-2911 or Alexander County Crimestoppers at 828-632-8555.

 

