Relief funding, community donations benefit county Senior Nutrition Services

Thanks to relief funds, local programs like Senior Nutrition Services of Catawba County have been able to continue supporting those in need during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Normally, Senior Nutrition Services funding comes from state and federal allocations, United Way, and other grants along with multiple fundraising events held throughout the span of a year.

Unfortunately, normal fundraising events were canceled. “We were worried in the beginning,” said Heather Ball, manager of Senior Nutrition Services of Catawba County. “But we live in a very generous community, and we are so grateful for that.”

Relief funding from the CARES Act, BlueCross BlueShield, the State Employees Credit Union and others was able to support Senior Nutrition Services' efforts to keep local seniors fed. “These pockets of money that have opened up during this time have been very helpful since our normal fundraising can’t happen,” Ball said.

Blue Cross NC provided $5,000 to the organization.

Ball added that the program’s annual fundraising event, the Superhero Run, was canceled this past spring and the 2021 event will probably be canceled as well. “With everything going on, we just can’t guarantee anything to our sponsors, so we’ve decided to cancel those,” Ball explained.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}