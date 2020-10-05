Relief funding, community donations benefit county Senior Nutrition Services

Thanks to relief funds, local programs like Senior Nutrition Services of Catawba County have been able to continue supporting those in need during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Normally, Senior Nutrition Services funding comes from state and federal allocations, United Way, and other grants along with multiple fundraising events held throughout the span of a year.
Unfortunately, normal fundraising events were canceled. “We were worried in the beginning,” said Heather Ball, manager of Senior Nutrition Services of Catawba County. “But we live in a very generous community, and we are so grateful for that.”
Relief funding from the CARES Act, BlueCross BlueShield, the State Employees Credit Union and others was able to support Senior Nutrition Services' efforts to keep local seniors fed. “These pockets of money that have opened up during this time have been very helpful since our normal fundraising can’t happen,” Ball said.
Blue Cross NC provided $5,000 to the organization.
Ball added that the program’s annual fundraising event, the Superhero Run, was canceled this past spring and the 2021 event will probably be canceled as well. “With everything going on, we just can’t guarantee anything to our sponsors, so we’ve decided to cancel those,” Ball explained.
Although some fundraising efforts were dropped, Ball said there are two that will still go on this year: the Fund Drive and the Subaru Share the Love annual event. “For the Fund Drive, we mail out flyers to businesses, churches, individuals, and others with information about our programs and how people can help through donations. We usually send those out around Thanksgiving and Christmas,” Ball said.
During the Subaru Share the Love event, Ball explained that if someone buys a new Subaru vehicle, they can donate $250 of their purchase to a charity of their choice. This includes Senior Nutrition Services of Catawba County. The Share the Love event will begin on Nov. 19 and end Jan. 4, 2021.
During a time when seniors were asked to stay home due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Ball knew her staff and volunteers were going to have their hands full. “We wanted to make sure that our seniors were getting the nutrition they need, but also try to lessen the isolation they were faced with,” she explained. The program serves about 500 seniors each operating day.
Ball’s team amped up their home deliveries for meals, began a frozen meal program, and included puzzles, coloring books, and other activities in meal deliveries to help ease social isolation during the stay-at-home order.
“We were very busy at the beginning then it slowed down, but now it has picked back up,” Ball said. She recently added two meal delivery routes to the 29 already existing routes; one in Catawba and another in Newton.
Ball added that she could always use more volunteers to help with meal deliveries. “We can use more volunteers to deliver meals to seniors living in more remote areas of the county,” she said. “We want to serve the people who need us the most.”
The program also introduced a pen pal program over the summer to further decrease social isolation among seniors. “We’ve had a wonderful response from the community,” Ball said. “Each card or correspondence is really treasured by the folks who receive them, even if they aren’t able to write back. This is just a great way to keep our folks socially connected.”
If interested in volunteering with Senior Nutrition Services, visit mealsonwheelsofcatawbacounty.org.
Emily Willis is a general assignment and education reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.
