Relay for Life of Catawba Valley plans event

HICKORY — An American Cancer Society Relay for Life event for Catawba Valley will be held from 5:30-8 p.m. Saturday, June 19, at the Lenoir-Rhyne University Quad.
Relay For Life Catawba Valley includes the counties of Catawba, Caldwell and Alexander as well as surrounding communities.
Saturday's event will include a drive-thru luminaria service for those who prefer to stay in their cars and a walk-through luminaria service. Relay for Life Catawba Valley invites everyone to come and walk the beautiful park to enjoy the luminarias lit in honor and memory of loved ones.
The address is 625 Seventh Ave. NE, Hickory, NC 28601-3984.
