Relay for Life of Catawba Valley plans event

HICKORY — An American Cancer Society Relay for Life event for Catawba Valley will be held from 5:30-8 p.m. Saturday, June 19, at the Lenoir-Rhyne University Quad.

Relay For Life Catawba Valley includes the counties of Catawba, Caldwell and Alexander as well as surrounding communities.

Saturday's event will include a drive-thru luminaria service for those who prefer to stay in their cars and a walk-through luminaria service. Relay for Life Catawba Valley invites everyone to come and walk the beautiful park to enjoy the luminarias lit in honor and memory of loved ones.