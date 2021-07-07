Relay for Life of Catawba Valley plans concert

LENOIR — Relay for Life of Catawba Valley's second event of the summer is scheduled Aug. 20. The event is called "Back to Grassroots for a Cure!"

This event will be held at the J.E Broyhill Civic Center in Lenoir at 7 p.m., and will feature one of the top bluegrass bands. Balsam Range is the 2014 and 2018 International Bluegrass Music Association’s Entertainer of the Year. The band has also received Album of the Year (twice), Song of the Year (twice) Vocal Group of the Year (twice), Male Vocalist of the Year (Buddy Melton, twice) and Bass Player of the Year (Tim Surrett, twice).

The band hosts an Art of Music Festival each year at Lake Junaluska, bringing in top bluegrass bands, and holds a weekend of music workshops.

Balsam Range is rooted in community, family, faith and regional sounds.

Relay for Life is bringing the multi-talented group to this area to raise funds for the American Cancer Society. Its mission is to improve the rate of survival for cancer patients, to decrease the rate of cancer and to give a better quality of life for the cancer patient.

Tickets are available and seats can be reserved by ordering online: www.broyhillcenter.com or box office 828- 726-2404. Tickets are $35.

Out-of-town guests can reserve a room at the Hampton Inn in Lenoir that is holding a block of rooms for a limited time. Request a room for Relay for Life to get a discount rate