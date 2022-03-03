Registration underway for Unifour Senior Games

HICKORY — Registration is underway for the 2022 Unifour Senior Games at www.ncseniorgames.org.

For more than three decades, the City of Hickory has hosted the Unifour Senior Games, which brings together senior residents (ages 50 and older) of Catawba, Burke, Alexander, and Caldwell counties for arts programs and athletic competitions.

The $10 registration fee includes a T-shirt and lunch at opening ceremonies at Henry Fork River Park on Monday, April 4.

The Unifour Senior Games provide opportunities to participate in 95 different categories. The SilverArts portion will take place at the Southwest Branch Library from March 23 to April 1. There will also be a night at L.P. Frans Stadium (home of the Hickory Crawdads) and a closing ceremonies event.

The deadline to register for the Unifour Senior Games is Friday, March 18.

For additional information about the Unifour Senior Games, contact Charla Davis at 828-324-1200 or cdavis@hickorync.gov.