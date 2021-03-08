Registration underway for Unifour Senior Games

HICKORY — Registration is now underway for the 2021 Unifour Senior Games at www.ncseniorgames.org.

For more than three decades, the city of Hickory has hosted the Unifour Senior Games, which brings together senior residents (ages 50 and older) of Catawba, Burke, Alexander, and Caldwell counties for arts programs and athletic competitions.

Due to the ongoing pandemic and in the interest of public safety, all athletic events will be virtual or virtual with some modifications. Official rules, score sheets, and how-to videos for each activity are available at www.ncseniorgames.org/sports-details. All events must be completed and scores submitted to the local coordinator by Friday, May 21.

The $8 registration fee includes a T-shirt and lunch at the drive-through opening ceremonies at Stanford Park on Friday, April 16.

The deadline to register for the Unifour Senior Games is Friday, March 26.

For additional information about the Unifour Senior Games, contact Recreation and Special Events Coordinator Angela Carson at 828-261-2255 or acarson@hickorync.gov.