 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Registration underway for fall esports leagues
0 Comments

Registration underway for fall esports leagues

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

HICKORY — Registration is now underway for the City of Hickory’s fall esports leagues. Gamers are invited to participate and compete head-to-head online in games like Rocket League, Call of Duty: Warzone, Fortnite, NBA 2K21, and Madden 21!

How to join for free:

1. Download the free Mission Control app at https://www.missioncontrol.gg/play, or from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store

2. Create your profile

3. Search for the Hickory Parks, Recreation & Sports Tourism Department

4. Choose a game

The deadline to register for Hickory esports leagues is Sunday, Sept. 26.

For more information, contact Recreation Programmer Quamaine Coplind at qcoplind@hickorync.gov or 828-328-3997.

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert