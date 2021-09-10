Registration underway for fall esports leagues

HICKORY — Registration is now underway for the City of Hickory’s fall esports leagues. Gamers are invited to participate and compete head-to-head online in games like Rocket League, Call of Duty: Warzone, Fortnite, NBA 2K21, and Madden 21!

How to join for free:

1. Download the free Mission Control app at https://www.missioncontrol.gg/play, or from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store

2. Create your profile

3. Search for the Hickory Parks, Recreation & Sports Tourism Department

4. Choose a game

The deadline to register for Hickory esports leagues is Sunday, Sept. 26.

For more information, contact Recreation Programmer Quamaine Coplind at qcoplind@hickorync.gov or 828-328-3997.