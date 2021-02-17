Registration underway for Alexander JAM classes

HIDDENITE — The Hiddenite Arts & Heritage Center will host the Alexander JAM (Junior Appalachian Musicians) program beginning in March.
Openings are available in the JAM classes which begin on Tuesday, March 9, from 5:30-6:30 p.m. at the Hiddenite Arts & Heritage Center’s Educational Complex, 70 Sulphur Springs Road. Instruction is given in guitar, fiddle, mandolin, banjo, and upright bass. Class size is limited to nine students and will practice safety protocol regarding social distancing and wearing masks. Some instrument loans are available on a limited basis.
Returning as instructor will be Sam Childs of Iredell County. Cost for the six-week series is $30. JAM classes follow school calendar and will be canceled in the event of school cancellation. Call Allison Houchins at 828-632-6966 for program information or to pre-register.