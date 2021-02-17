Registration underway for Alexander JAM classes

Openings are available in the JAM classes which begin on Tuesday, March 9, from 5:30-6:30 p.m. at the Hiddenite Arts & Heritage Center’s Educational Complex, 70 Sulphur Springs Road. Instruction is given in guitar, fiddle, mandolin, banjo, and upright bass. Class size is limited to nine students and will practice safety protocol regarding social distancing and wearing masks. Some instrument loans are available on a limited basis.