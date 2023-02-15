HICKORY — Registration is now underway for the 2023 Unifour Senior Games at www.ncseniorgames.org.

For more than three decades, the city of Hickory has hosted the Unifour Senior Games, which brings together senior residents (ages 50 and older) of Catawba, Burke, Alexander, and Caldwell counties for arts programs and athletic competitions.

Running April 4 through May 16, Unifour Senior Games provides opportunities to participate in more than 65 different categories. The registration fee includes a T-shirt and lunch at opening ceremonies at Highland Recreation Center on Tuesday, April 4. The SilverArts portion will take place at Patrick Beaver Memorial Library from March 21-30. There will also be a night at L.P. Frans Stadium (home of the Hickory Crawdads) and a closing ceremonies event.

The deadline to register to participate in the 2023 Unifour Senior Games is Friday, March 17.

Unifour Senior Games is one of 53 North Carolina Senior Games (NCSG) sanctioned programs serving all 100 counties. NCSG is the statewide Senior Olympics program that motivates participants to stay active and healthy.

NCSG Ambassadors are a special group of participants in Senior Games programs in North Carolina who help recruit participants and volunteers, promote Senior Games, and assist the local coordinator. The following individuals have been selected by Unifour Senior Games to serve as NCSG Ambassadors: Joyce Beard, Tom Beard, Laurie Douglas, Doug Eller, Sal Gimondo, Paulette Huffman, Karen Isbell, Tammy Johnson, Tim Mays, Rosamond Prince, Karen Rockett, and Fran Whitener.

For additional information about Unifour Senior Games, contact local coordinator Charla Davis at 828-324-1200 or cdavis@hickorync.gov.