Registration required for Hickory Easter egg hunt
HICKORY — Registration is now open for the city of Hickory’s annual Children’s Easter Egg Hunt scheduled for Saturday, March 27, at Henry Fork River Park, located at 5655 Sweet Bay Lane.

The hunt will be divided into separate age groups with 2-year-olds starting at 9 a.m., 3-4-year-olds starting at 10 a.m., and 5-6-year-olds starting at 11 a.m. The night hunt for 7-12-year-olds will begin at 8:15 p.m., so remember to bring a flashlight.

All participants must register online at https://hickory.activityreg.com/selectactivity_t2.wcs to attend.

The governor’s executive orders and guidelines related to face masks and social distancing will be followed for the safety of all. Participants and spectators will be spread out over multiple fields to ensure social distancing.

For additional information or questions about the Children’s Easter Egg Hunt,  contact Hickory Recreation & Special Events Coordinator Kyle Mishler at kmishler@hickorync.gov or 828-261-2259.

