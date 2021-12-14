Registration open for spring Furniture Fundamentals

HICKORY — The next eight-week Furniture Fundamentals class at Catawba Valley Community College Furniture Academy is open for registration for the spring 2022 semester.

This class starts on Jan. 8, 2022 and continues through March 14, 2022. It takes place Monday through Thursday from 5-8 p.m.

This Furniture Fundamentals class will be offered at The Bassett Learning Center at the Catawba Valley Furniture Academy (CVFA), which is located at 973 Locust St. in Newton, and costs $245 including the handbook.

Governor's Emergency Education Relief (GEER) scholarship opportunities are also available through the CVCC website at https://bit.ly/3pu7zAh.

Those persons who have completed the Furniture Fundamentals course can enroll in one of seven disciplines — manual cutting, automated cutting, pattern making, sewing, spring up (8-way hand tie), inside upholstery, and outside upholstery. These classes start on June 21.