Registration open for Manufacturing Academy

HICKORY — Registration is now open for the Manufacturing Academy at Catawba Valley Community College, which takes place from Oct. 4 through Dec. 13.

The Manufacturing Academy is an industry-driven program at CVCC and was developed by 25 partner companies from across Catawba County, and designed to prepare students for manufacturing positions currently in high demand by many of the region’s largest employers.

Students that complete this program will be fast-tracked for open positions with sponsoring companies.

The course introduces students to the basic concepts of manufacturing and careers with local companies. Program modules include Manufacturing Overview, Problem Solving, Math and Measurements, Teamwork and Communication, Safety and Introduction to Lean/Continuous Improvement/TQM/Six Sigma Overview and ISO Certifications.

Governor's Emergency Education Relief (GEER) scholarship opportunities are also available through the CVCC website at https://bit.ly/3pu7zAh.

For more information or to register, contact Jennifer Eversole at 828-327-7000 ext. 4294 or email jeversole@cvcc.edu.