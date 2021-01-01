Registration open for Furniture Fundamentals

HICKORY — The next eight-week Furniture Fundamentals class at Catawba Valley Community College Furniture Academy is open for registration.

The class starts on Jan. 19 and ends on March 15. The class will be offered online at the cost of $180. Scholarship opportunities are also available.

Those persons who complete the Furniture Fundamentals course can enroll in one of seven disciplines — Manual Cutting, Automated Cutting, Pattern Making, Sewing, Spring up (8-way hand tie), Inside Upholstery, and Outside Upholstery.

If you have successfully completed the Furniture Fundamentals and wish to enroll in Manual Cutting, Automated Cutting, Sewing or Intro to Upholstery those classes start on Jan. 5.

A growing need for skilled furniture workers for area manufacturers drives CVCC’s training academy. Upon completion of the course, there are opportunities for employment.

“Our industry partners have seen growth during this pandemic rather than the anticipated loss of business people would have thought,” said Cindy Fulbright, project manager for the Catawba Valley Furniture Academy. “These businesses are looking for skilled people, and CVFA is the link to helping fill these gaps.”