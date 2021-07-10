Registration open for Furniture Fundamentals course

HICKORY — The next eight-week Furniture Fundamentals class at Catawba Valley Community College Furniture Academy is open for registration.

The demand for skilled employees in the upholstered furniture industry continues to grow, and the CVFA offers the opportunity for this skilled training.

This seated in-person class, which prepares students to enter the hands-on training at the Catawba Valley Furniture Academy, starts on July 20 ends on Sept. 14 and takes place Monday through Thursday from 5-8 p.m.

This Furniture Fundamentals class will be offered at The Bassett Learning Center at the Catawba Valley Furniture Academy (CVFA), which is located at 973 Locust St. in Newton, and costs $245 including the handbook.

Governor's Emergency Education Relief (GEER) scholarship opportunities are also available through the CVCC website at https://bit.ly/3pu7zAh.

Those persons who have completed the Furniture Fundamentals course can enroll in one of seven disciplines — manual cutting, automated cutting, pattern making, sewing, spring up (eight-way hand tie), inside upholstery, and outside upholstery.

For more information about enrolling in the Furniture Fundamentals course at the Catawba Valley Furniture Academy in Newton, contact Lori Miller with CVCC’s Business & Industry Services at 828-327-7000, ext. 4284 or Jennifer Eversole at 828-327-7000, ext. 4294.