 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Registration open for Furniture Fundamentals course
0 Comments

Registration open for Furniture Fundamentals course

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

HICKORY — The next eight-week Furniture Fundamentals class at Catawba Valley Community College Furniture Academy is open for registration.

The area furniture upholstery manufacturers are experiencing huge growth and need to add to their skilled labor force, and the CVFA is set up to allow you to train for these high skill positions, opening doors of opportunity in your chosen career.

The complete series of disciplines, which take place from Oct. 12 through Dec. 9, includes Manual Cutting, Automated Cutting, Pattern Making, Sewing, Spring up (8-way hand tie), Inside Upholstery, and Outside Upholstery. This class will be taught online. The registration is $180.

Governor's Emergency Education Relief (GEER) scholarship opportunities are also available through the CVCC website at https://bit.ly/3pu7zAh.

Founding industry partners are Century Furniture, LEE Industries, Lexington Home Brands, Sherrill Furniture and Vanguard Furniture.

Additional supporting partners include American Home Furnishings Alliance, Atlantic Packaging, Autoquip Corporation, Bradington -Young, Bassett Furniture, CR Laine, Dimension Wood Products, SouthernCarlson, Ethan Allen, Fairfield Chair, Fairgrove Furniture, Geiger International, Gerber Technology, Harris Handling , Haworth Health Environments, HBF, HSM Solutions, Heico Fasteners, Hickory Chair, Image Industries, Leggett & Platt, NC Works Career Center Catawba, Precedent, Snyder Paper, TB Arhaus, TCS Designs Inc., Thomasville-Drexel, United Sewing, Universal Furniture, and Wesley Hall, Inc.

For more information about enrolling in the Furniture Fundamentals course at the Catawba Valley Furniture Academy in Newton, contact Lori Miller with CVCC’s Business & Industry Services at 828-327-7000, ext. 4284 or Jennifer Eversole at 828-327-7000, ext. 4294.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Costa Rica celebrates independence with drone display

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert