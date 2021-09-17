Registration open for Furniture Fundamentals course

HICKORY — The next eight-week Furniture Fundamentals class at Catawba Valley Community College Furniture Academy is open for registration.

The area furniture upholstery manufacturers are experiencing huge growth and need to add to their skilled labor force, and the CVFA is set up to allow you to train for these high skill positions, opening doors of opportunity in your chosen career.

The complete series of disciplines, which take place from Oct. 12 through Dec. 9, includes Manual Cutting, Automated Cutting, Pattern Making, Sewing, Spring up (8-way hand tie), Inside Upholstery, and Outside Upholstery. This class will be taught online. The registration is $180.

Governor's Emergency Education Relief (GEER) scholarship opportunities are also available through the CVCC website at https://bit.ly/3pu7zAh.

Founding industry partners are Century Furniture, LEE Industries, Lexington Home Brands, Sherrill Furniture and Vanguard Furniture.