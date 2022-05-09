Registration open for Furniture Fundamentals course

HICKORY — The next eight-week Furniture Fundamentals class at Catawba Valley Community College Furniture Academy is open for registration.

This class starts on May 23 and continues through July 25. It takes place Monday through Thursday from 5-8 p.m.

This Furniture Fundamentals class will be offered at The Bassett Learning Center at the Catawba Valley Furniture Academy (CVFA), which is located at 973 Locust St. in Newton. It costs $245 including the handbook.

Governor's Emergency Education Relief (GEER) scholarship opportunities are also available through the CVCC website at https://bit.ly/3pu7zAh.

Those persons who have completed the Furniture Fundamentals course can enroll in one of seven disciplines — Manual Cutting, Automated Cutting, Pattern Making, Sewing, Spring up (eight-way hand tie), Inside Upholstery, and Outside Upholstery. These classes start on June 21.

With the continued growth of the furniture industry the need for skilled employees is critical to a company’s ability to have continued success. Furniture Fundamentals is the first class of a pathway to reach the skilled level status these industry partners require. Upon completion of this class the student will receive a certificate and chose the skilled pathway they want to establish as their career. The hands-on training is provided, with skilled artisans from the industry instructing the students. At the successful completion of the students chosen career path, a certificate will be awarded. These certificates are the beginning of a new career, which offers great benefits and above average income as your skill level grows to meet the needs of the industry.

CVFA is nationwide recognized industry driven partnership. Founding industry partners are Century Furniture, LEE Industries, Lexington Home Brands, Sherrill Furniture and Vanguard Furniture.

Additional supporting partners include American Home Furnishings Alliance, Atlantic Packaging, Autoquip Corporation, Bassett Furniture, Bradington-Young, CR Laine, Dimension Wood Products, Ethan Allen, Fairfield Chair, Fairgrove Furniture, Geiger International, Gerber Technology, Harris Handling , Haworth Health Environments, HBF/HNI, Hickory Chair, HSM Solutions, Heico Fasteners, Image Industries, Interstate Foam, Leggett & Platt, NC Works Career Center Catawba, Precedent, SouthernCarlson, Snyder Paper, TB Arhaus, TCS Designs Inc., TD Fiber, United Sewing and Wesley Hall, Inc.

For more information about enrolling in the Furniture Fundamentals course at the Catawba Valley Furniture Academy in Newton, contact Lori Miller at 828-327-7000, ext. 4284 or Jennifer Eversole at 828-327-7000, ext. 4294.