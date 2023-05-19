HICKORY — Catawba Valley Community College is enrolling now for its Early Childhood Academy, which is set to start next month.

The Early Childhood Academy takes place from June 5-8 and June 12-15 from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. on CVCC’s main campus, located at 2550 U.S. 70 SE in Hickory.

The cost of the Early Childhood Academy is $40, and scholarships are available.

Upon completion of this Early Childhood Academy, individuals will have an employment portfolio of training certificates required by the state of North Carolina and will be immediately eligible for employment in the field of early care and education.

Partners with CVCC’s Early Childhood Academy include Catawba County Partnership for Children, Children’s Resource Center and Alexander County Partnership for Children.

For more information or to register for CVCC’s Early Childhood Academy, contact Andra Ingle, CVCC’s Director of Early Childhood Education and Teacher Prep Programs, at aingle@cvcc.edu or call 828-327-7000 ext. 4515.