Registration open for CNA classes at CVCC

HICKORY — Catawba Valley Community College is currently accepting registration for its Certified Nurse Assistant (CNA) classes, which start on Nov. 1.

The CNA classes at CVCC allow those who complete them the opportunity to register with the NC Board of Nursing. Upon successful completion, students will be eligible to apply for the state exam to be listed on the DHSR CNA I Registry.

Requirements for registration include a current U.S. government issued signature bearing photo ID and a GED or high school diploma.

There are also prerequisites in order to enter these classes, including successful completion of the Career Readiness test or documentation of placement into English 111 or completion of Reading 090 or DRE 98. For testing information, contact Gary Towery at gtowery519@cvcc.edu.

Current high school seniors may register with documentation from the high school verifying their senior status, and they are exempt from the prerequisites.

Classes take place on Monday and Wednesday from 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. at the Alexander Central, located at 345 Industrial Boulevard in Taylorsville.