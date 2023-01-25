Registration open for 2023 NC Gravity Games

LENOIR — The checkered flag waves again at the NC Gravity Games & Street Fest, a landmark STEM-education festival and racing extravaganza, on Saturday, April 29 in downtown Lenoir.

The free, action-packed day of thrills is sponsored by Google, Appalachian State University, the University of North Carolina (via the NC Science Festival) and the city of Lenoir.

The Gravity Games will celebrate its 10th running in 2023. The event did not occur in 2020-2022 due to pandemic precautions.

The Gravity Games is a real-world experience in which students from across the state use STEM lessons (science, technology, engineering and math) to build and race their own gravity-powered cars down Ashe Avenue’s long hill in downtown Lenoir, cheered on by hundreds of fans as music and other festivities unfold nearby.

Registration for the 10th running is open. Organizers encourage teams to get on board and to spread the word.

Since launching in 2010, the NC Gravity Games & Street Fest has enrolled more than 500 student teams from across the state in its STEM competition and entertained tens of thousands.

The Gravity Games and its various attractions are a signature event of the NC Science Festival. Prizes include bragging rights, tech goodies, medals and trophies — plus the pride in being recognized as STEM superstars.

Sponsorships of $1,000 are available to help offset materials and travel costs for teams from diverse parts of the state, or to help teams make the jump from the Kit Division to the even more challenging Engineered Division. To request a sponsorship, complete the application form.

“Google is proud to be a founder of the NC Gravity Games and to see its return for the 10th year. We’re privileged to work with such committed partners and thrilled with the ingenuity of North Carolina’s young engineers,” says Lilyn Hester, Google’s head of public affairs in the Southeast. “We look forward to waving the checkered flag again in April and continuing this exciting STEM tradition.”

For more information, visit www.ncgravitygames.com.