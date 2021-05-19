Registration now open for summer art camp

HIDDENITE — The Hiddenite Arts & Heritage Center’s annual Kid’s Summer Art Camp begins on June 14, and registration is now open for students ages 4 through 14.

Trackin' Turtles Summer Art Camp is a two-week series of fun and innovative art projects designed to lead campers on an exciting journey of creative discovery. Classes are designed for children just beginning to develop their creative skills, intermediate students, and advanced student artists alike.

The art camp will be held Monday through Friday for two weeks —June 14-18 and June 21-25 at the Center’s Educational Complex (70 Hiddenite Church Road in Hiddenite). Classes each day for the little Tarpins (ages 4-8) will be held from 10 a.m. until noon, and from 1-3 p.m. for the Tortoises (ages 9-14). Class sizes allow social distancing with safety protocol in place.

Classes will offer a wide range of artistic mediums. During the first week, Lorin Pemberton and Savannah Shanley will teach campers drawing, watercolor painting, and hand-built pottery. During the second week, Art in the Garden instructor Jeff Menzer will lead campers in creating garden art, outdoor activities, planting plants and connecting with nature. Supplies will be provided.