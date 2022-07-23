Registration now open for Miss Reunion contests

NEWTON — Registration has begun for contestants to vie for seven Miss Reunion titles for the 133rd Soldiers Reunion. The deadline to enter is July 31.

Queen hopefuls from baby girls to young women 23 and older — including young married women — throughout Catawba County are invited to participate. The queens and their courts will reign over the weeklong Soldiers Reunion activities in August.

Debbie Huss, coordinator of the pageants held at Newton-Conover Auditorium on West Sixth Street at North Ashe Avenue in Newton, said many more girls could be included in the popular pageants Tuesday, Aug. 9-Thursday, Aug. 11.

If potential entrants have questions or would like an application, contact Phaedra Pistone at flowersp2@hotmail.com; call/text Pam Broadwell at 828-855-7972; or call Debbie Huss at 828-464-2112, or Betty Isenhour at 828-315-0636.

Mail completed application, with entry fee to Phaedra Pistone, 447 Greenbay Road, Mooresville, NC 28117. Include photogenic picture and fee if you wish to enter that separate contest, too.

Make checks payable to “Reunion Beauty Pageant.” There will be no refunds or transfers allowed.

Age divisions and pageant dates are Baby Miss Reunion (0-2 years old) Tuesday, Aug. 9, at 6:30 p.m. and Tiny Miss Reunion (3-5 years old) Tuesday, Aug. 9, following Baby Miss pageant;

Little Miss Reunion (6-9 years old) at 6:30 p.m., Wednesday, Aug.10, at 6:30 p.m.; Junior Miss Reunion (10-13 years old), following Little Miss pageant;

Teen Miss Reunion (14-17 years old) Thursday, Aug. 11, at 6:30 p.m.; Miss Reunion (18-22 years old) Thursday, Aug.11, following Teen Miss pageant; Ms. Reunion (23 years old and up), Thursday, Aug. 11, following Miss Reunion pageant. Ms. Reunion contestants may be single or married.

The pageant contests require an entry fee of $80 with business, individual, or family sponsors. An optional photogenic competition is available for the various pageants, with a $20 fee.

The seven Miss Reunion title winners—wearing their crowns — and the photographic contest winners will ride on the Reunion Queens float in the 5.p.m. Reunion parade, the climactic event of the week-long patriotic festival, on Reunion Day, Thursday, Aug. 18, in downtown Newton.