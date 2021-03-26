 Skip to main content
Registration now open for Furniture Fundamentals course
Registration now open for Furniture Fundamentals course

furniture

Shown is Erika Meyers, who is a current student in the Intro to Upholstery class through CVCC’s Furniture Academy.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

HICKORY — The next eight-week Furniture Fundamentals class at Catawba Valley Community College Furniture Academy is open for registration.

This online class, which prepares students to enter the hands-on training at the Catawba Valley Furniture Academy, starts April 20 and ends June 15 and will be offered online at the cost of $180. Scholarship opportunities are also available.

Those people who complete the Furniture Fundamentals course can enroll in one of seven disciplines — manual cutting, automated cutting, pattern making, sewing, spring up (eight-way hand tie), inside upholstery and outside upholstery.

Founding industry partners are Century Furniture, LEE Industries, Lexington Home Brands, Sherrill Furniture and Vanguard Furniture.

Additional supporting partners include American Home Furnishings Alliance, Atlantic Packaging, Autoquip Corporation, Bassett Furniture, CR Laine, Dimension Wood Products, Ethan Allen, Fairfield Chair, Fairgrove Furniture, Geiger International, Gerber Technology, Harris Handling, Haworth Health Environments, HBF Textiles, HSM Solutions, Heico Fasteners, Image Industries, Leggett & Platt, NC Works Career Center Catawba, Precedent, Southern Carlson, Snyder Paper, TB Arhaus, TCS Designs Inc., TD Fiber, United Sewing and Wesley Hall Inc.

For more information about enrolling in the Furniture Fundamentals course at the Catawba Valley Furniture Academy in Newton, call Lori Miller with CVCC’s Business & Industry Services at 828-327-7000, ext. 4284 or Jennifer Eversole at 828-327-7000, ext. 4294.

