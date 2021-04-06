Registration accepted for NC 4-H camps

NEWTON — After a year of many virtual 4-H club meetings and activities, NC 4-H camps will resume accepting campers and operate for summer camping for 2021, with COVID safety modifications.

Catawba County will be camping at Betsy-Jeff Penn 4-H Camp the week of June 20-25 and is accepting registrations for campers ages 8-12. It is not necessary to be in 4-H to attend camp. Teens who are ages 15-18, can apply to be a L.I.T. or Leader in Training and work alongside a trained camp counselor for the camp week.

Betsy-Jeff Penn is located in Reidsville. The camp is located on 200 acres that includes forested area, lakes, streams, natural wildlife along with well-designed camp facilities used by youth and groups year-round. Penn 4-H camp offers a traditional camp program with activities like swimming, horseback riding, ropes and team building courses, archery, nature activities, climbing wall and more. Camp provides youth with the chance to explore different outside activities, build their self-esteem as they try out new activities,and become more independent, build social skills, and make new friends. More information about the camp can be viewed at https://www.bjpenn4h.org.