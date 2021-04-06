Registration accepted for NC 4-H camps

NEWTON — After a year of many virtual 4-H club meetings and activities, NC 4-H camps will resume accepting campers and operate for summer camping for 2021, with COVID safety modifications.
Catawba County will be camping at Betsy-Jeff Penn 4-H Camp the week of June 20-25 and is accepting registrations for campers ages 8-12. It is not necessary to be in 4-H to attend camp. Teens who are ages 15-18, can apply to be a L.I.T. or Leader in Training and work alongside a trained camp counselor for the camp week.
Betsy-Jeff Penn is located in Reidsville. The camp is located on 200 acres that includes forested area, lakes, streams, natural wildlife along with well-designed camp facilities used by youth and groups year-round. Penn 4-H camp offers a traditional camp program with activities like swimming, horseback riding, ropes and team building courses, archery, nature activities, climbing wall and more. Camp provides youth with the chance to explore different outside activities, build their self-esteem as they try out new activities,and become more independent, build social skills, and make new friends. More information about the camp can be viewed at https://www.bjpenn4h.org.
According to Donna Mull, Catawba County 4-H agent, “Summer camp is a great option, especially after a year of limited social and outside activities for many youth due to COVID. Many of the camp activities are outside and additional COVID modifications have also been added for this summer."
Some of those modifications include reduced camp capacity, negative COVID test or self-quarantine with temperature checks prior to camp arrival, daily health checks with additional heath staff for this summer, and camp activities that allow youth to remain with their cabin group throughout the week.
The cost to attend camp is $450 and includes all camp activities, meal, insurance, and even camp store money. A $200 deposit is the due at the time of registration with the remaining balance due May 1. Scholarship assistance may be available. Reduced pricing is available for teens accepted as LITs. The deadline to register is May 1, but spaces may fill before that time, so early registration is encouraged. Spaces are filled on a first-come basis.
For more information or to register for 4-H summer camp, contact Donna Mull at 828-465-8240 or donna_mull@ncsu.edu.