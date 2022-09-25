HICKORY — Catawba Valley Medical Center Mobile Unit Mammograms will be at the West Hickory Senior Center (400 17th St., SW, Hickory) on Friday, Oct. 21. Mammograms are a benefit covered by Medicare once per year. Registration is required. Call 828-328-2269 by Friday, Sept. 30, to make an appointment.
Register for mammogram at area senior center
