Register for continuing education medical assistant program

HICKORY — Catawba Valley Community College announces the start of and enrollment for a new continuing education medical assistant program.

Classes are schedule to start on Jan. 10, 2022 and end on Dec. 21, 2022. Registration for this full-year program is open for the first 25 students who are interested in becoming certified medical assistants.

This course provides skills training in three competency areas related to the job performance for medical assistants — administrative office, laboratory and clinical.

Course work includes instruction in scheduling appointments, insurance coding and billing, computer operations, assisting with examinations/treatments, performing routine laboratory procedures and ethical/legal issues associated with patient care.

At the end of the appropriate classes, students sit for the American Society of Phlebotomy Technicians (ASPT) national certification exams for both phlebotomy and medical assisting.

Pending an interview, this program comes with a limited opportunity for a paid apprenticeship for the duration of the program. CVCC has partnered with Catawba Valley Medical Group physician offices and Catawba Pediatrics to host these in-person apprenticeships.