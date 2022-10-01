Register for ballroom, line dance classes at center

HIDDENITE — Ballroom and line dance classes will begin Monday, Oct. 3, at the Hiddenite Center's Educational Complex.

They are taught by dance instructor Dirk Myers II. The educational complex is at 70 Hiddenite Church Road in Alexander County.

Ballroom dance classes are held for eight weeks, Mondays from 6-6:45 p.m.

Line dance classes are held for eight weeks, Mondays from 7-7:45 p.m.

Cost is $100 for members of the Hiddenite Center and $110 for nonmembers. Call the Hiddenite Center at 828-632-6966 for availability and registration.