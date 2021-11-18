Register children now for 4-H summer camp

NEWTON — Has your child or grandchild expressed interest in attending summer camp? Do you need some ideas for a Christmas present this year? 4-H summer camp could just be the thing that you are looking for.

If you register a child to attend 4-H summer camp with Catawba County 4-H before Dec. 15, 4-H will provide you with a Christmas package to give to them that includes a summer camp gift certificate, a camp T-shirt, and more.

Catawba County 4-H will be camping at the Eastern 4-H Center (Columbia, N.C.) July 31-Aug, 5, 2022. The camp is located on the waterfront of the Albemarle Sound and Bulls Bay. Youth will participate in traditional camp activities such as swimming, canoeing, kayaking, shooting sports, ropes courses, and arts and crafts, as well as coastal ecology and crabbing. Summer camps offer youth the ability to create memories and friendships while building skills such as teamwork, social skills, and character development to become more successful in life.