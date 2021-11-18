Register children now for 4-H summer camp

NEWTON — Has your child or grandchild expressed interest in attending summer camp? Do you need some ideas for a Christmas present this year? 4-H summer camp could just be the thing that you are looking for.
If you register a child to attend 4-H summer camp with Catawba County 4-H before Dec. 15, 4-H will provide you with a Christmas package to give to them that includes a summer camp gift certificate, a camp T-shirt, and more.
Catawba County 4-H will be camping at the Eastern 4-H Center (Columbia, N.C.) July 31-Aug, 5, 2022. The camp is located on the waterfront of the Albemarle Sound and Bulls Bay. Youth will participate in traditional camp activities such as swimming, canoeing, kayaking, shooting sports, ropes courses, and arts and crafts, as well as coastal ecology and crabbing. Summer camps offer youth the ability to create memories and friendships while building skills such as teamwork, social skills, and character development to become more successful in life.
Camp is for children ages 8-14. It is not necessary to be a 4-H member to attend camp. Teens who are 15-18 years of age may apply to be a leader-in-training and work alongside a summer camp counselor. The cost to attend summer camp at the Eastern 4-H Center is $600. This includes all camp fess, T-shirt, store money, transportation and insurance. A $100 deposit is due at the time of registration and the remaining balance can be paid in increments, with final payments due by June 1, 2022. A limited number of scholarships may also be available.
If families wish to send a child to 4-H camp, but they are unable to attend with Catawba County, you may also select the camp and week of choice and register independently though the NC 4-H website at www.nc4h.ces.ncsu.edu. Other NC 4-H camps include Millstone 4-H Camp in Ellerbee and Betsy-Jeff Penn located in Reidsville. In addition to the traditional camp week, NC 4-H also offers a variety of specialty camps including Camp Canvasback, Target Sports, Horsemanship Camp, Shooting Sports Camp, Cloverbud Camp, and the popular Fur, Fish and Game Rendezvous.
Catawba County 4-H is also seeking sponsors to provide camp scholarships for children who might not otherwise be able to afford to attend camp. If you wish to sponsor a child to attend camp, contact Catawba Cooperative Extension.
For more information or to register for camp, contact Donna Mull or Adreanna White at Cooperative Extension at 828-465-8240 or email donna_mull@ncsu.edu. Families can request a paper registration form or register online using the link posted on the Cooperative Extension website at www.catawba.ces.ncsu.edu.
All NC 4-H camps are accredited by the American Camping Association indicating the camp has met certain safety, programming, and fiscal management standards. 4-H is the youth development program offered through Cooperative Extension. For more information about summer camps or other 4-H opportunities contact the Catawba County office