Regional development organization honored

Western Piedmont Council of Governments, based in Long View, has received a 2020 Aliceann Wohlbruck Impact Award from the National Association of Development Organizations (NADO) for three major projects.
Henry Fork and Jacob Fork Watershed Conservation Plan
The Henry Fork and Jacob Fork Watershed Conservation Plan, with its priorities and goals, along with the future implementation efforts, will go a long way toward achieving water quality benefits. The identification of priority parcels for conservation and recreation will reduce surface water pollution associated with erosion and stream sedimentation and provide future access for recreational corridors. This plan is beneficial for the natural environment and the City of Newton's drinking water intake on the Jacob Fork River near U.S. 321.
Foothills Conservancy and its partners in Catawba County formulated the preliminary study goals, which included engaging stakeholders, identifying small focus areas in the study watersheds, compiling data on water quality and natural/historical/cultural resources, reviewing existing public recreation assets in the area, and mapping areas best suited to voluntary conservation activities, like trails and paddling access points. Project was completed by John Wear, senior planner and natural resource administrator; Taylor Dellinger, senior data anaylst/GIS manager; and Todd Stroupe, GIS analyst.
Storm Water Planning & Administration
The WPCOG storm water program focuses on the measures required by EPA municipal storm water permits (NPDES MS4): Education and outreach on storm water issues, illicit discharge monitoring and enforcement, permitting and inspection of storm water control structures for new and existing developments, and the management of good housekeeping procedures to ensure municipalities themselves are following valuable environmental practices. Project was completed by John Wear, senior planner and natural resource administrator;Alison Adams, director or community and regional planning; and Jack Cline, storm water administrator.
Hickory Trail Economic Impact Analysis
The Western Piedmont Council of Governments worked with the City of Hickory staff to determine the Hickory Trail Project's economic and demographic potential. The resulting Hickory Trail Economic Impact Analysis determined the potential private investment, job growth, new housing development, and population increase that the Hickory Trail system could bring to the City of Hickory over the next 15 years. The Hickory Trail is one of the Crafting Hickory projects that has the potential to transform the city. Following a significant decline in manufacturing jobs and a reduction in the young adult population, the community collaborated on a plan to revitalize and reestablish Hickory as an economic leader of a metropolitan statistical area (MSA) region of 350,000 residents. The strategy, developed with its citizens and businesses, is based on similar cities' successes and consists of four major components: the City Walk, Streetscapes and Gateways, Riverwalk, and a Class A advanced Manufacturing Park, now known as Trivium Corporate Center. The project further develops diverse businesses and professional jobs in the city's central business district and has already had a positive impact, with a major company headquarters located along its route. The path will also create connectivity to shopping, dining, educational, and medical services for Lenoir-Rhyne University students, residents, and employees. Project was completed by Taylor Dellinger, senior data anaylst/GIS manager; and Jason Toney, communications specialist.
NADO is a Washington, D.C.-based membership association of regional development organizations that promote programs and policies that strengthen local governments, communities, and economies through regional cooperation, program delivery, and comprehensive strategies.
The 2020 class of Impact Award recipients consists of 79 projects from 48 organizations spanning 19 states. These projects are presented in an interactive "Story Map" developed by NADO that includes project summaries, partners, and images. The Story Map is available online at www.nado.org/impactawards/.
WPCOG Executive Director Anthony Starr said, “We are very proud of the work our staff do on behalf of the region and our communities. These recognitions really show smart and diligent work of our talented professionals. All of this is possible because we have great support and leadership within our local governments. They understand the value and importance of collaborating with each other through our agency.”
The Western Piedmont Council of Governments is a regional governmental agency owned by the 28 local governments in Alexander, Burke, Caldwell and Catawba Counties. Its mission is to serve all local government members with professional, cost effective assistance on a variety of local, regional, state and federal issues and programs.
