Regional development organization honored

The WPCOG storm water program focuses on the measures required by EPA municipal storm water permits (NPDES MS4): Education and outreach on storm water issues, illicit discharge monitoring and enforcement, permitting and inspection of storm water control structures for new and existing developments, and the management of good housekeeping procedures to ensure municipalities themselves are following valuable environmental practices. Project was completed by John Wear, senior planner and natural resource administrator;Alison Adams, director or community and regional planning; and Jack Cline, storm water administrator.

The Western Piedmont Council of Governments worked with the City of Hickory staff to determine the Hickory Trail Project's economic and demographic potential. The resulting Hickory Trail Economic Impact Analysis determined the potential private investment, job growth, new housing development, and population increase that the Hickory Trail system could bring to the City of Hickory over the next 15 years. The Hickory Trail is one of the Crafting Hickory projects that has the potential to transform the city. Following a significant decline in manufacturing jobs and a reduction in the young adult population, the community collaborated on a plan to revitalize and reestablish Hickory as an economic leader of a metropolitan statistical area (MSA) region of 350,000 residents. The strategy, developed with its citizens and businesses, is based on similar cities' successes and consists of four major components: the City Walk, Streetscapes and Gateways, Riverwalk, and a Class A advanced Manufacturing Park, now known as Trivium Corporate Center. The project further develops diverse businesses and professional jobs in the city's central business district and has already had a positive impact, with a major company headquarters located along its route. The path will also create connectivity to shopping, dining, educational, and medical services for Lenoir-Rhyne University students, residents, and employees. Project was completed by Taylor Dellinger, senior data anaylst/GIS manager; and Jason Toney, communications specialist.