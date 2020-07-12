Reese Dairy Farm closes after 70 years

Coy Reese’s father was gifted a registered Jersey dairy cow in 1943. It’s how the family made their living for decades to come.
The Reese Dairy Farm outside of Taylorsville has been around since the mid-50s. Coy Reese took over management in 1970. He’s been running it ever since.
This year, Coy Reese and his wife Wanda decided it was time to close up shop on the farm. With no one interested in taking over, the cattle are headed for far-away farms. The 75-year-old decided with low milk prices and years without a day off, it was finally time to retire.
To see photos, scroll to the bottom of this article.
“I figured now is probably a good time to get out,” Reese said.
Another of the few dairy farms left in North Carolina is gone. On Wednesday, Reese loaded much of his herd onto trailers headed for a dairy operation in New York. Over the coming months he’ll prepare the remaining cattle for sale, as well.
Reese remembers his five decades leading the farm fondly. He was able to be his own boss, work out in nature and watch his herd evolve as he bred each calf.
“You’re able to plan your schedule on your own as you like to go,” Reese said. “And you get to see animals and see them come into production.”
Many of his herd are related to the original cow that started the farm, Reese said. And that cow’s DNA was shared around the world -- its offspring were shipped all over the U.S. and overseas to Ecuador, Trinidad, Chile, Puerto Rico, Mexico and Turkey. Reese hopes with more time in retirement, he might be able to visit the farms where his herd has landed. At the very least, the ones in the U.S., he said.
“Running a dairy farm is a seven-days-a-week operation,” Reese said. “I never had a day off. Now I’d like to go see some bigger farms out west.”
Reese is also looking forward to fewer 2 a.m. calls when there’s trouble during the early milking.
Over the decades, Reese Dairy Farm weathered many changes to the dairy industry and a decline in the industry in North Carolina. Milk prices have dropped, making it difficult to make a living, Reese said. Still, the toughest challenges have come from changing and increasing regulations, Reese said.
“The regulations have taken a lot of fun out of it,” he said.
The farm let him spend time with his family. Wanda helped out whenever she was needed and even his young granddaughter took an interest in the animals, he said. But the decision to close means even more time for friends and family.
“At some point I knew that it had to go and I wanted to do it while I was still able to do things,” Reese said.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.