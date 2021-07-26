Redhawk Publishing to publish poetry collection

HICKORY — Redhawk Publishing Co. is publishing Kyra Freeman’s first collection of poems, "Second Life: Poems of Re-emerging."

Freeman, a former school librarian turned massage therapist, has been telling stories and writing poems for more than half her life. It was only when she took first prize in the Morganton’s Adventure Bound Books annual poetry contest that she became a published poet.

Adventure Bound Books has scheduled an in-person book discussion and poetry reading at their new location in downtown Morganton at 117 W. Union St. on Saturday, Aug. 28.

Adventure Bound Books poetry contest judge and Redhawk Publishing senior editor Robert Canipe said, “Kyra was clearly the winner. It’s not that the other entrants were not good. It was simply apparent that Kyra embodies the poet’s soul. She was probably ready to be published years ago. It is an honor to discover someone that has put in the years of fine-tuning their craft. Kyra chooses each word, each stanza so that it resonates with you days after reading her poems.”

A series of black-and-white photographs, taken primarily by Freeman, support the words on the page.

To order books go to Adventure Bound Books’ Facebook Page or order through Redhawk’s website at redhawkpublications.company.site