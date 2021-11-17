Redhawk Publications to present book launch

HICKORY — Join Redhawk Publications as they present the book launch for local author Tamra Wilson and her new book, "Going Plaid in a Solid Gray World," this Thursday at 6:30 p.m. at the Lyerly House in downtown Hickory.

In addition to the book signing and reading by Wilson, there will also be a brief discussion on the history of Redhawk Publications as it celebrates its fourth anniversary. Light refreshments will be served in addition to books being available for sale.

Redhawk Publications is an artistic initiative of the Catawba Valley Community College, publishing written works of interest for the local community, the state of North Carolina as well the entire United States. CVCC is the only state community college with a small publishing press and has more than 65 unique titles.

Lyerly House is at 310 North Center St.

For additional information on Redhawk Publications, contact Patty Thompson at pthompson994@cvcc.edu.