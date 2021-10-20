Redhawk Publications to host fall book fair

HICKORY — Redhawk Publications and Catawba Farms will have a fall book fair on Saturday, Oct. 30, from noon to 6 p.m. at Catawba Farms.

The book fair will include 19 of Redhawk Publications' writers, including an hour of storytelling and Halloween treats by its children’s book authors and the opportunity to purchase some great titles. Catawba Farms, at 1670 Southwest Blvd., Newton, will heighten the event by selling beer and wine and setting up their food truck.

Attendees will also have the opportunity to enjoy a live concert by internationally renowned Vicki Genfan. The final musical performance will be by the CVCC Jazz Ensemble.

"Redhawk Publications is excited to collaborate with Catawba Farms for our fall book fair,” said Redhawk Publications Senior Editor Robert Canipe. “We are eager to highlight so many of our published authors. I'm looking forward to hearing the authors read their works from their perspectives. Attendees should be ready to have great fun, food, drinks and enjoy live music. We plan on this event being safe, too, so we are requesting that attendees wear masks.”