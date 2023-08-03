HICKORY — Catawba Valley Community College’s Redhawk Publications, a small press renowned for its commitment to local and regional storytelling, announced an event that will captivate literature enthusiasts and supporters of the Civil Rights Movement alike.

Join Redhawk Publications team Richard Eller, Robert Canipe, Patty Thompson, and Melanie Zimmerman as they share their journey as boutique publishers at the Patrick Beaver Memorial Library on Thursday, Aug. 10, at 6 p.m.

This special evening will feature guest facilitator, Arianna Mack from WHKY News, who will guide the audience through an entertaining conversation with the Redhawk Publications staff. Attendees will have the opportunity to hear firsthand accounts as they recount their experiences in publishing “Last of the Lions,” the newly released autobiography of Dr. Clarence B. Jones, an iconic figure of the Civil Rights Movement.

As one of only three community college publishers in the country, Redhawk Publications strives to showcase powerful narratives that resonate with readers. This free evening event promises to unearth behind-the-scenes moments, both uplifting and amusing, that accompanied the publication of a slew of engaging reads this past year.

“We are thrilled to invite everyone to this open forum discussion,” said Eller, executive director at Redhawk Publications. “The opportunity to publish Dr. Clarence B. Jones’ history has been an incredible honor for us. We are excited to share the highlights, as well as the occasional gaffes and lowlights, of our publishing story with the community. We hope this event will inspire and deepen appreciation for the Civil Rights Movement as well as the power of personal narratives.”

The audience will have the chance to participate in the conversation, ask questions, and connect with other individuals passionate about literature and civil rights history. Select books will be available for purchase on site and a special discount code for Redhawk’s entire catalog will be given to attendees.

For more information about Redhawk Publications and upcoming releases, visit https://RedhawkPublications.com.

Patrick Beaver Memorial Library is at 375 Third St. NE in Hickory.