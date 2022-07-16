Redhawk Publications releasing book on CVCC's history

HICKORY — In celebration of the 60th anniversary of first graduates, Catawba Valley Community College’s Redhawk Publications is releasing a book on the college’s history.

“Nimble and Tenacious: The History of CVCC” is set to be released next month. The 194-page full color book celebrates Catawba Valley Community College’s rich history and memories.

“This book is representative of what this college was from the very beginning — from Mr. (Robert) Paap as it evolved to Dr. (Cuylar) Dunbar,” said CVCC President Garrett Hinshaw. “What I’ve been able to view here is just amazing to me of how committed the people that work here are to our mission.”

The project was special to Melanie Zimmermann — a 1988 CVCC alumnus who currently serves as Alumni Affairs Officer at the college.

Zimmermann was instrumental in helping to piece together “Nimble and Tenacious” and sorted through 7,000 to 10,000 pictures, including slides and original negatives.

“CVCC has a very special place in my heart,” Zimmermann said. “This college saved my life and my girls' lives. We were in a terrible situation and I knew I needed to do something to get us out of it. With the help of my instructors, I was able to graduate in 1988 and follow my career pathway back to CVCC. This book is a love letter to the college through the photographs and Richard Eller’s words.”

The book includes “Then and Now” photography featuring composite photos of what the campus looked like in through the decades compared to now. This feature was designed by CVCC Director of Photographic Technology Joe Young and his students.

“You get an idea of what our campus looked like back in the 60s compared to what the buildings look like now,” Zimmermann said. “When you look at the photos, it puts everything into perspective.”

Eller, who authored the book, believes the entire “Nimble and Tenacious” book project embodies what CVCC truly is.

“Everything is ‘homegrown’ in this project — from Joe Young and his students with the ‘Then and Now’ photos to the text and layout to the printing,” Eller said. “Everything in this book is done by folks on this campus, which I think demonstrates the ‘can do’ attitude of Catawba Valley Community College.”

“Nimble and Tenacious” is available for pre-order for $30. To purchase a copy of the book online, visit https://tinyurl.com/nimbleandtenacious. Each purchase includes a free Alumni Affairs bookmark and free shipping.

A portion of the proceeds from each book purchase will benefit the CVCC Alumni Association.

For more information on Redhawk Publications, visit https://redhawkpublications.com and to learn more about “Nimble and Tenacious: The History of CVCC,” you can listen to the Redhawk Publications “REDPUBPOD” podcasts at themesh.tv/show/redpubpod.

To learn more about and to join the CVCC Alumni Association, visit www.cvcc.edu/Alumni or contact Melanie Zimmermann at mzimmermann@cvcc.edu.