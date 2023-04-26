HICKORY — Redhawk Publications announced the release of "Our Paths in Life," Ken Harbert’s collection of poetry. Harbert is a retired physician associate with post graduate education in medical education and health care administration. Still active in advocacy for health care access and delivery, Harbert found the time to present his poetry collection in book form.

“I am a very active retiree and this book is something I have been wanting to do for years,” said Harbert. “I have been writing poetry for nearly 50 years. By publishing this collection, it is my way of paying homage to the people, places and pivotal times that have made a difference in many people’s lives, including my own.

“This collection is about the paths we travel in life. It's about people we know; our given and chosen families, our friends, our colleagues, and all the folks we have met along the way that make up a well-lived life. Reviewing these poems brought back memories of living a life filled with love, war, personal and professional challenges, and surroundings of people I loved, along with the good and the bad.”

Tim Peeler, chief editor at Redhawk Publications, shared, “I believe this book will offer insight into what certain choices in life frequently brings us. He has a unique way with words as he covers the normal feelings of trauma, love, sadness, and exhilaration. We all are familiar with these emotions, but Ken also imparts a special hope for the future that we don’t often find in poetry.”

To purchase "Our Paths in Life," visit https://tinyurl.com/KenHarbertOurPaths

Redhawk Publications is an artistic initiative of the Catawba Valley Community College, publishing written works of interest for the local community, the state of North Carolina, as well as the entire United States. Established in 2017, CVCC is the only N.C. community college with a publishing press offering over 100 titles to date. For additional information on Redhawk Publications, visit its website at https://redhawkpublications.com, or contact Patty Thompson at pthompson994@cvcc.edu.