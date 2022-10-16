Redhawk Publications releases novel by Hickory author

HICKORY — Redhawk Publications announced the publication of "The Aria," Cassidy Collins’ debut novel.

Collins has been writing since she was a child. She would spend hours writing short stories and planning the next “hit musical.” Collins began writing seriously in high school and became interested in publishing a book after she started at University of North Carolina at Wilmington.

She has drafted television scripts, feature scripts, and three other novels. Collins currently holds a Master’s in Integrated Marketing Communication and a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Creative Writing and works in the Marketing Department at Catawba Valley Community College.

Collins stated, “Writing 'The Aria' came from a mix of reality and fiction. I still remember when the inspiration hit — my local chorus performed at an international music festival, and as I stood under the hot stage lights, instruments swirling and voices echoing, I thought, what if the stakes were higher? What if, in some future society, musicians and performers competed for something greater than fame? And a year later, 'The Aria' was born.”

Redhawk Publications Senior Editor Robert Canipe comments, “Cassidy Collins brings suspense, drama, and beautiful melodies in 'The Aria.' I highly recommend this novel to anyone who wants to transport to a dystopian world and feel like they're experiencing every obstacle as Karsen James does.”

To purchase 'The Aria,' https://tinyurl.com/ARIAbyCassidy

Redhawk Publications is an artistic initiative of the Catawba Valley Community College, publishing written works of interest for the local community, the state of North Carolina, as well as the entire United States. Established in 2017, CVCC is the only N.C. community college with a publishing press offering over 100 titles to date. For additional information on Redhawk Publications, visit our website at https://redhawkpublications.com, or contact Patty Thompson at pthompson994@cvcc.edu.