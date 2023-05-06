HICKORY — Redhawk Publications announced the publication of "Like Doves of the Valleys," by Durham resident David Herington.

This full-length novel is a first for this retired North Carolina-based doctor. Herington practiced for 37 years in family medicine in Winston-Salem, Morganton and Rutherfordton.

“I started writing the novel about two years ago,” explained Herington. “I really started writing it as a learning experience for myself. I was hoping to pull together some of the different threads of our national story, especially as that story is told in North Carolina. I wanted to dig down, beneath the dates and places, try to dig deeper into the characters and the motivations of our forebears, why they did the things they did.”

This historical fiction starts out as a Southern romance where we find the two main characters as newlyweds, living in Richmond, Virginia, in 1817.

Carrie Adams comes from a rich family, brought up in a mansion. Her husband, George Adams, is an orphan who is serving as an apprentice. They meet by accident and fall in love, and marry over the objections of her family. But they both have dark secrets from their past, and so they decide to leave Richmond, starting their new life in a new place, new lands in North Carolina, hoping to leave their painful memories behind.

“I want to be clear, this book deals with a difficult subject, namely slavery, so it contains imagery that some people may find disturbing,” Herington emphasized. “This book is not for everyone. Having said that, I hope the book will attract readers who are looking to peel back the layers of our history here in North Carolina. I hope it appeals to readers who are not put off by having their views of the past challenged a bit.”

“When we received this manuscript, right away we knew two things. It was very well written, but it was also jolting,” Redhawk Publications Executive Director Richard Eller explains. “From a historic perspective, much of what Dr. Herington states is fact. And while it is a work of fiction, the sobering realities of enslaved people and their treatment as economic property is simply a truth. Our professional readers felt there was no choice but to let this thought-provoking work be published. We know there are readers that don’t shy away from hard truths.”

To purchase Like Doves of the Valleys, visit https://tinyurl.com/LikeDovesOfTheValleys

Redhawk Publications is an artistic initiative of the Catawba Valley Community College, publishing written works of interest for the local community, the state of North Carolina as well the entire United States. Established in 2017, CVCC is the only state community college with a publishing press and has over 100 unique titles. For additional information on Redhawk Publications, contact Patty Thompson at pthompson994@cvcc.edu.