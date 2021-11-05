Redhawk Publications launches Christian fiction book

HICKORY — Catawba Valley Community College's Redhawk Publications Co. is presenting Caldwell County writer Richard Tolbert’s first book, "Joseph: The Final Journey."
Although this is Tolbert's first book, he has been writing technical reports for years. Tolbert wrote "Joseph: The Final Journey" for readers looking for a book without sexual situations or profanity, stating, "It would be suitable for book clubs and Sunday school classes."
Tolbert, a mental health professional who provides consulting and evaluation services, began writing creatively within the last several years.
He comments that "Joseph: The Final Journey" has been a learning process.
"I have been blessed to have a number of family and friends who have helped improve my writing and story-telling skills," he said. "This project has been a team effort."
The Rev. Kyle Thompson of South Park Church in Charlotte remarked, “I am grateful to my good friend and faithful church leader R.E. Tolbert for writing this book in which he prayerfully exercises his imagination to give us a glimpse of what it could have been like to raise the Son of God. Join him on the journey for the elusive details. Along the way, do not be surprised if you discover more about yourself, your family, and your relationship to Jesus himself.”
Redhawk Publications Senior Editor Robert Canipe comments, “Tolbert’s creativity shines through in every character, every chapter. I read through each chapter eager to see what would happen next. 'Joseph: The Final Journey' will leave readers wanting to solve every unanswered biblical question they have.”
To purchase, visit https://tinyurl.com/TolbertJosephFinalJourney
Redhawk Publications is an artistic initiative of the Catawba Valley Community College, publishing written works of interest for the local community, the state of North Carolina as well the entire United States. Established in 2017, CVCC is the only state community college with a publishing press and has over 65 unique titles. For additional information on Redhawk Publications, contact Patty Thompson at pthompson994@cvcc.edu.