Redhawk Publications launches Christian fiction book

HICKORY — Catawba Valley Community College's Redhawk Publications Co. is presenting Caldwell County writer Richard Tolbert’s first book, "Joseph: The Final Journey."

Although this is Tolbert's first book, he has been writing technical reports for years. Tolbert wrote "Joseph: The Final Journey" for readers looking for a book without sexual situations or profanity, stating, "It would be suitable for book clubs and Sunday school classes."

Tolbert, a mental health professional who provides consulting and evaluation services, began writing creatively within the last several years.

He comments that "Joseph: The Final Journey" has been a learning process.

"I have been blessed to have a number of family and friends who have helped improve my writing and story-telling skills," he said. "This project has been a team effort."