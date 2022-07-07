Redhawk Publications announces book-signing event

BOONE — Hickory-based Redhawk Publications announces a book signing with Redhawk Publications authors Richard Tolbert, Barbara Weathers and artist Barry Huffman.

The book signing will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, July 9, at Cornerstone Bookstore, 1894 Blowing Rock Road in Boone.

Tolbert, a Caldwell County resident, is the author of "Joseph: The Final Journey," a religious book that explores the unanswered questions readers of the Bible often have.

Weathers lives part-time in Blowing Rock and Hickory and is the author of "A Legacy of Faith," a devotional full of impactful acrostic poems that can assist anyone of faith in their spiritual lives. All proceeds from Weathers' book will go to Safe Harbor, a Christian nonprofit that helps women in crisis.

Huffman is a renowned Hickory-based folk artist most known for her striking pieces and her desire to keep Southern folk art known and recognized. Her book, "Steeple and Stones of Fair Colors," features Huffman’s paintings of western North Carolina churches.

For more information about Tolbert, Weathers and Huffman, visit https://redhawkpublications.company.site/ and/or attend the book signing to speak personally with the authors and purchase their books.

Redhawk Publications is an artistic initiative of Catawba Valley Community College. CVCC is the only state community college with a publishing press and offers over 85 titles, to date. For additional information on Redhawk Publications, visit its website at https://redhawkpublications.com , or contact Patty Thompson at pthompson994@cvcc.edu.

Safe Harbor is a faith-based 501(c)(3) organization founded in 2006. Safe Harbor offers services to help women, children and families in the Hickory, NC, area restore their confidence and renew their sense of purpose through immediate and long-term programs of faith-based support, skills education and personal empowerment. A non-profit, non-denominational human services organization, Safe Harbor offers a safety net to those in our community who are hurting, homeless or at-risk of becoming homeless as well as those struggling with substance use disorder or emotional brokenness. For more information you can go to www.safeharbornc.org.