Red Sand events focus on human trafficking

HICKORY — Saturday, July 30, is World Day Against Human Trafficking. An estimated 40.3 million people are being held in slavery around the world, over 11,000 cases reported in the U.S. with North Carolina being ninth in the nation with 260 cases.

While much of slavery around the world involves forced labor, sex trafficking of individuals, including children, is a major problem in the U.S. To bring awareness to this problem, artist Molly Gochman developed an art installation called The Red Sand Project in which red sand is poured into cracks in the sidewalk to symbolize the vulnerable who “fall through the cracks.” Joining this worldwide effort, local Rotary clubs are combining to stage Red Sand events in Catawba County.

On Saturday, July 30, from 8 a.m. to noon, Rotary Clubs of Hickory and Lake Hickory will be holding a Red Sand event by the polio mural in the passageway off of Union Square in downtown Hickory. Catawba Valley Rotary Club will stage a second event at the Conover Farmers’ Market at the post office in Conover, also between 8 a.m. and noon.

Individuals and families are invited to drop by and spend a few minutes participating. It simply involves taking a small amount of red sand that you will be given and adding it to the installation. The red sand is nontoxic and safe for anyone to handle.

Photographs from the event will be used to further promote awareness of the scourge of human trafficking.