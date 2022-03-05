Red Hawk Esports to host recruiting event

HICKORY — The Catawba Valley Community College Esports program, in conjunction with Stay Plugged In (SPIN), will be hosting a regional recruiting event for both high school and two-year colleges on April 9-10 at the Tarlton Complex on CVCC’s campus.

The Red Hawks will be one of the first junior colleges to host such a recruiting event, which will be targeted at growing the local esports atmosphere.

“We are excited to be partnering with Stay Plugged In to put together this unique event on CVCC’s campus,” said Cody Dalton, head coach for the Catawba Valley Esports team. “This Campus Series event should bring a lot of attention to local students and parents on the growing avenue in Esports while helping to provide life-changing opportunities for those competing.”

Gamers will compete in three games titles — Rocket League, VALORANT and Super Smash Bros — during the two-day event for a chance at $2,500 in scholarship prizing.