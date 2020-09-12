 Skip to main content
Red Cross: Blood donations still a need during pandemic
Red Cross: Blood donations still a need during pandemic

Blood donations are critical as the country grapples with the COVID-19.

"As we continue to navigate this pandemic, blood donations remain essential to the health of our communities,” said Scott Loudermelt, executive director of the Blue Ridge Piedmont Chapter of the American Red Cross.

Although a more urgent need for blood donations was seen in March and April, Loudermelt said this is an ongoing need. He also emphasized the safety precautions taken at each Red Cross blood drive.

“To ensure the health of staff and donors, we have implemented new safety protocols, including temperature checks for both staff and donors prior to entering a blood drive or donation center; face masks required of everyone; available hand sanitizer throughout the donation process; and social distancing wherever possible,” Loudermelt explained. Additionally, the Red Cross is testing all blood, platelet and plasma donations for COVID-19 antibodies.

During the month of September, Loudermelt said the Red Cross is focused on a specific need. “This September, the Red Cross has an urgent need for Black blood donors to help sickle cell patients following a significant decrease in donors during the pandemic,” he said.

To make an appointment, use the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org or call 800-RED-CROSS.

Emily Willis is a general assignment reporter at the Hickory Daily Record. 

 

Local upcoming blood drives

Sunday, Sept. 13

First Baptist Church, 339 2nd Avenue NW, Hickory from 12:30-5 p.m.

Monday, Sept. 14

Methodist Men Bethlehem, 9042 NC Highway 127 North, Hickory, from 3-7 p.m.

Wednesday, Sept. 16

City of Conover, 101 1st Street E, Conover, from 2:30-7 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 18

City of Conover, 101 1st Street E, Conover, from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 24

First Presbyterian Church, 237 2nd Street NW, Hickory, from 1:30-6 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 27

Valley Hills Mall, 1960 Highway 70 SE, Hickory, from 12-4:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 29

Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 547 6th Street NW, Hickory from 2:30-7 p.m.

First Baptist Church, 501 Northwest Boulevard, Newton from 2:30-7 p.m.

Wednesday, Sept. 30

Catawba Valley Community College, 2550 Highway 70 SE, Hickory, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Frye Regional Heart Center, 420 North Center Street, Hickory, from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

