Red Cross: Blood donations still a need during pandemic

Blood donations are critical as the country grapples with the COVID-19.

"As we continue to navigate this pandemic, blood donations remain essential to the health of our communities,” said Scott Loudermelt, executive director of the Blue Ridge Piedmont Chapter of the American Red Cross.

Although a more urgent need for blood donations was seen in March and April, Loudermelt said this is an ongoing need. He also emphasized the safety precautions taken at each Red Cross blood drive.

“To ensure the health of staff and donors, we have implemented new safety protocols, including temperature checks for both staff and donors prior to entering a blood drive or donation center; face masks required of everyone; available hand sanitizer throughout the donation process; and social distancing wherever possible,” Loudermelt explained. Additionally, the Red Cross is testing all blood, platelet and plasma donations for COVID-19 antibodies.

During the month of September, Loudermelt said the Red Cross is focused on a specific need. “This September, the Red Cross has an urgent need for Black blood donors to help sickle cell patients following a significant decrease in donors during the pandemic,” he said.

To make an appointment, use the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org or call 800-RED-CROSS.

Emily Willis is a general assignment reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.

