Recycling stations open for Newton residents

NEWTON — Two of Newton’s new recycling stations are open for use by residents.

Residents have access to the new stations 24/7 and may drop off recyclables as often as they choose. Recycling stations are open at:

• Northside Park, 506 East 22nd St.

• Orange Public Parking Lot, 210 North Ashe Ave.

At least three additional recycling stations will open by Nov. 1.

Newton’s recycling stations are drop-off points for flattened cardboard and all the recyclable materials residents are accustomed to recycling curbside:

• Plastic bottles, tubs, jugs, and jars

• Metal cans

• Glass bottles and jars

• Paper including newsprint, printer paper, cartons, and magazines

Plastic, metal, and glass recyclables must be emptied and rinsed before being deposited in recycling containers, but labels adhered to them need not be removed.

Flattened cardboard should be separated and deposited in clearly marked cardboard containers adjacent to recycling containers. With the exception of flattened cardboard, there is no need to sort recyclables before depositing into recycling containers.

Residents must not deposit in recycling stations any materials other than those listed above. Preventing non-recyclable materials — especially plastic garbage bags and plastic grocery bags — from entering the recycling stream minimizes disposal of contaminated recyclables in landfills and improves efficiency at sorting facilities, which ultimately eases the rising costs of recycling for the city and its taxpayers.

Residents are welcome to keep their recycling bins or may place them curbside on their regular garbage collection day to be collected and recycled by sanitation staff. Curbside garbage collection will continue to operate as usual.

For more information about City of Newton sanitation services, answers to many frequently asked questions are available at www.newtonnc.gov/sanitation. You may also reach Public Works and Utilities Department staff at 828-695-4310.