Recycling convenience center to have new hours

HICKORY — Beginning May 23, the City of Hickory’s recycling convenience center will be open Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Saturday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The convenience center is located next to C. Fred Hollar Fire Station (Station 2) at 1305 Ninth Ave. NE in Hickory and accepts aluminum cans; newspapers; green, brown, and clear glass; cardboard; Plastics #1 and #2; and mixed paper for recycling.

In addition to the recycling convenience center on Ninth Avenue NE, the City of Hickory operates a second recycling drop-off center called the Solid Waste Transfer Station. This facility is located downtown at 1050 First Ave. SW and is open Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. The Solid Waste Transfer Station accepts aluminum cans; newspapers; green, brown, and clear glass; Plastics #1 and #2; cardboard; used motor oil; and antifreeze.

Residents are reminded that non-recyclable trash is not accepted at either of these facilities.

“We encourage all citizens to read the recycling tips on the city’s website and be aware of what items can and cannot be recycled,” said Solid Waste Manager Andrew Ballentine. “How well our residents follow the proper requirements will directly determine the future of recycling here in Hickory.”

For more information about residential recycling in the City of Hickory and important recycling tips, visit https://www.hickorync.gov/residential-recycling or contact the Public Services Department at 828-323-7500.