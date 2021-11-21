Recycle your used home cooking oil

The county’s cooking oil recycling program is free of charge to Catawba County residents and is open to residents of Catawba County only. No business waste is accepted.

“Used cooking oil is the most environmentally sustainable raw material for biodiesel production,” said Kanupp. “Recycling it is a much better alternative to disposal, because the fuel it creates is environmentally friendly and can be used in any diesel engine. Recycling this cooking byproduct is not only good for the environment, it’s incredibly easy thanks to the five collection sites available in our county.”