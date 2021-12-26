Recycle Christmas trees, natural decorations

NEWTON — Wondering what you'll do with your Christmas tree and other natural decorations after the holiday season is over? Catawba County's Landfill staff, in cooperation with Republic Services, has an answer for you.

Christmas trees and other natural decorations will be accepted curbside and at all five Solid Waste Convenience Centers located around Catawba County now through Jan. 15. Remove all ornaments, bases, or other decorations before recycling.

Residents who have curbside collection service with Republic Services may put their used Christmas tree out with their garbage on their curbside collection day. Trees will be picked up by a separate Republic Services truck.

Republic Services did not operate on Saturday, Dec. 25. Republic Services will resume their regular curbside service schedule on Monday, Dec. 27.

“Recycling is an easy and environmentally friendly way to dispose of used Christmas trees,” said Ariel Kanupp, Catawba County Utilities and Engineering Department. “By providing this service to its curbside customers, Republic Services makes it as convenient as possible for residents to recycle their trees and other natural decorations.”